IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

  • Now Playing

    Products from women-owned businesses making a difference

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try

    04:22

  • How to get a last-minute deal on spring break destinations

    04:15

  • Books to add your reading list in March

    03:41

  • From pet beds to turtleneck sweaters: Check out these bestsellers

    03:36

  • These products make getting ready in the morning easier

    05:18

  • Get green in the kitchen with these storage ideas

    03:58

  • Former police detective shares simple tips for securing your home

    05:17

  • What to buy in March – and what to skip

    03:49

  • How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails

    04:00

  • Best beauty buys from black-owned businesses

    03:56

  • What is a sluffer? Inside the new footwear trend

    04:46

  • ‘Shop All Day’: ‘Behind the Brand,’ featuring an interview with Emma Grede from Good American, SKIMS and Safely

    25:03

  • Behind the brands whose products we love

    04:40

  • How to style 2 items from the ‘90s in 3 new ways

    03:54

  • Deals on innovative beauty product to boost your morning routine

    04:36

  • Last-minute Presidents Day sales to step up your kitchen game

    04:32

  • Harry Smith goes inside New York City’s historic Chinatown

    04:58

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Kandi Burruss shares her favorite bestsellers

    24:20

  • Best drugstore beauty buys under $25: Brow gel, lash extension kit, acne spot covers

    05:09

TODAY

Products from women-owned businesses making a difference

04:52

Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman joins TODAY to share some of her favorite women-owned businesses that are paying it forward, including Shoott, Autumn Adeigbo and Soul Journey Jewelry.March 8, 2022

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

  • Now Playing

    Products from women-owned businesses making a difference

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try

    04:22

  • How to get a last-minute deal on spring break destinations

    04:15

  • Books to add your reading list in March

    03:41

  • From pet beds to turtleneck sweaters: Check out these bestsellers

    03:36

  • These products make getting ready in the morning easier

    05:18

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All