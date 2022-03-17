Products from women-owned business: Face oils, anklets, more

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jill Martin joins Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver with products from women-owned businesses, including Daily Dose Hydra Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Sunscreen Oil from Supergloop!, organic chia face oil from Cocokind, a a beauty system from Alpyn, anklets from Electric Picks and a yoga book called “Yoke” by Jessamyn Stanley.
March 17, 2022
