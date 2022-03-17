Products from women-owned business: Face oils, anklets, more

Jill Martin joins Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver with products from women-owned businesses, including Daily Dose Hydra Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Sunscreen Oil from Supergloop!, organic chia face oil from Cocokind, a a beauty system from Alpyn, anklets from Electric Picks and a yoga book called “Yoke” by Jessamyn Stanley. March 17, 2022