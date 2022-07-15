IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Producer price index sees 11% spike: What it means for your wallet

02:21

New June data shows a more than 11% spike in the producer spike index, which tracks what companies pay to make their products. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for TODAY how this could affect consumers.July 15, 2022

