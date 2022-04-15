Priyanka Naik turns chickpea water into light and airy chocolate mousse

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    07:18

When Priyanka Naik went vegan, she worried she'd have to give up chocolate desserts for good since so many recipes include dairy or eggs. But it didn't take her long to discover the magic of aquafaba, the liquid found in canned chickpeas. It's the secret ingredient to her decadent yet totally airy chocolate mousse.April 15, 2022

Get the recipe: Vegan chocolate mousse

