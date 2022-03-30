Priyanka Naik makes a decadent vegan pasta alla vodka

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Priyanka Naik makes a decadent vegan pasta alla vodka08:04
UP NEXT
Elena Besser makes gnocchi with a mouthwatering lemon-butter sauce10:08
Kevin Curry lightens up creamy stroganoff with a few healthy swaps07:05
How to make elevated pasta dishes at home | TODAY Table24:56
Priyanka Naik makes a decadent vegan pasta alla vodka08:04
Traditional vodka sauce is loaded with butter and cream. Priyanka Naik puts a spin on this classic dish with vegan ingredients and an extra kick from Calabrian chilis.March 30, 2022
Now Playing
Priyanka Naik makes a decadent vegan pasta alla vodka08:04
UP NEXT
Elena Besser makes gnocchi with a mouthwatering lemon-butter sauce10:08
Kevin Curry lightens up creamy stroganoff with a few healthy swaps07:05
How to make elevated pasta dishes at home | TODAY Table24:56