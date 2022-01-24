Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced they have welcomed their first child with the help of a surrogate. This comes weeks after Chopra told Vanity fair that children were “a big desire” for their future.Jan. 24, 2022
