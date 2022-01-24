IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’

    05:10

  • ‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character

    04:45

  • See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death

    00:42

  • In new Apple TV+ ad, Jon Hamm really wants some face time on screen

    00:44

  • Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?

    00:52
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate

    00:32
    Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency

    01:45

  • Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY

    00:28

  • Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river

    05:19

  • Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

    02:36

  • Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood

    07:39

  • Jimmy Fallon reacts to meteorologist’s coughing fit on live TV

    03:13

  • Pete Davidson and Colin Jost buy retired Staten Island ferry boat

    01:00

  • Prince William jokes about having a fourth baby

    00:58

  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child

    00:40

  • Eddie Murphy on how Louie Anderson got role in 'Coming to America'

    00:25

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger in multi-vehicle California car crash

    00:27

  • Meet the seniors proving it’s never too late to make a new friend

    03:46

  • ‘Insecure’ star Yvonne Orji plays matchmaker for single parents in new dating series

    06:06

  • Life coach gives advice on how to tune into your intuition

    04:54

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced they have welcomed their first child with the help of a surrogate. This comes weeks after Chopra told Vanity fair that children were “a big desire” for their future.Jan. 24, 2022

