Wear printed, patchwork and low-rise jeans this spring for under $75

Lifestyle expert Mercedes Sanchez joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with hot jean trends to try out this spring without breaking the bank. All of the pants can be found for under $75 dollars including styles like printed straight leg, patchwork, color block and low rise loose jeans.
March 16, 2022
