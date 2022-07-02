IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Princess Diana remembered by her sons on her birthday

Princess Diana remembered by her sons on her birthday

Prince William and Prince Harry honored their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday. Prince Harry paid tribute to his late mother by honoring this year’s recipients of the Diana Awards which celebrates young people for their social awareness and humanitarian work. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for Saturday TODAY.July 2, 2022

