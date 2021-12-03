Prince William to be next host of Apple Fitness+ ‘Time to Walk’ audio series
00:35
Share this -
copied
Apple announced Prince William will be the next host of their “Time to Walk” audio series for Apple Fitness+. The Duke of Cambridge is expected to talk about the importance of keeping mentally fit and reflects on the experiences that led him to prioritize his own mental health. The new episode will be released to subscribers on Monday.Dec. 3, 2021
Prince William to be next host of Apple Fitness+ ‘Time to Walk’ audio series
00:35
Royal family back in spotlight amid BBC airing documentary and Barbados cutting ties
02:20
New book delves into lives of Prince Harry and Prince William
02:20
Author of new book about Prince Harry and Prince William opens up
04:31
Prince William aims to connect emergency workers with mental health resources
00:50
Why Queen Elizabeth's holiday season may look different this year