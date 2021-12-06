Prince William talks about mental health and his life for Apple Fitness
In a special episode of the Time to Walk series from Apple Fitness+, Prince William is sharing the importance of becoming mentally fit and what led him to make it a priority in his life. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from Kensington Palace.Dec. 6, 2021
