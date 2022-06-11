IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ roars into theaters against ‘Top Gun' 2

    00:43

  • Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

    02:21

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for summer with a trivia game

    04:41

  • Jennifer Nettles talks honoring heroes in ‘American Anthems’

    04:40

  • ‘Dateline’ mystery preview: Wife charged with husband’s murder

    04:45

  • On Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, her impact still resonates

    03:22

  • Jimmy Fallon challenges Jay Pharoah to rapid-fire impressions

    01:03

  • Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Kellyoke’ cover album debuts at No. 1

    00:33

  • Check out the first trailer for HBO series ‘Menudo: Forever Young’

    00:56

  • Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

    00:23

  • See teaser for part 2 of ‘Stranger Things’ final season

    00:52

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ passes $600M at the box office

    00:31

  • Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in star-studded ceremony

    00:45

  • Author John Grisham on retiring: ‘I can’t see that day yet’

    01:25

  • Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health

    06:11

  • BD Wong, Campbell Scott talk joining last installment of 'Jurassic'

    05:07

  • Get a first look at touching tributes in Bob Saget’s Netflix special

    00:54

  • Valerie Bertinelli gets emotional while speaking on divorce and loss

    05:32

  • Hollywood’s James Burrows on directing ‘Friends,’ ‘Cheers,’ more

    04:48

  • ‘The Munsters’ return in teaser trailer for Rob Zombie’s remake

    01:03

TODAY

Prince William moonlights as a paper boy to support the homeless

00:42

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has been seen on the streets of London selling copies of the British Magazine “The Big Issue,” which raises funds for people experiencing homelessness. A tourist who spotted the incognito royal said “I didn’t realize it was that easy to meet the prince in London!”June 11, 2022

We finally have an explanation for Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics — and it’s so relatable

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ roars into theaters against ‘Top Gun' 2

    00:43

  • Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

    02:21

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for summer with a trivia game

    04:41

  • Jennifer Nettles talks honoring heroes in ‘American Anthems’

    04:40

  • ‘Dateline’ mystery preview: Wife charged with husband’s murder

    04:45

  • On Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, her impact still resonates

    03:22

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All