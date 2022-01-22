Prince William jokes about having a fourth baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton marveled over a baby named Anastasia when meeting with staff and volunteers at a charity event in Northwest England. The prince was quick to say “Don’t give my wife any more ideas” as the duchess cradled baby Anastasia with a curious look in her eye. Jan. 22, 2022
