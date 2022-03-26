IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Prince William and Kate wrap up controversial Caribbean visit

Prince William and Kate wrap up controversial Caribbean visit

Britain’s Prince William and Kate have wrapped up their week-long Caribbean tour but the vacation has been mired in controversy. The trip was overshadowed by questions about Britain’s colonial past and its role in the slave trade. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Saturday TODAY.March 26, 2022

    Prince William and Kate wrap up controversial Caribbean visit

