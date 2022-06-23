IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

31 hot accessories for summer — starting at $7

TODAY

Get a first look at William and Kate’s first official portrait

00:54

The University of Cambridge unveiled the very first joint portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The painting was commissioned and completed by Jamie Coreth, who said he wanted to show William and Kate as relaxed and approachable.June 23, 2022

