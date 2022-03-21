Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off Caribbean tour
02:46
Share this -
copied
Prince William and Kate Middleton have begun a week-long tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen. It’s their first joint overseas trip since the start of the pandemic, but the visit got off to a rocky start after their first stop got changed due to protests in Belize. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY.March 21, 2022
World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies
01:14
OSU's Harry Miller shares emotional message about mental health
08:31
Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion
02:57
Now Playing
Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off Caribbean tour
02:46
UP NEXT
Ever Forward cargo ship still stuck in Chesapeake Bay after 8 days
00:27
Spring break a boon for business owners, but also brings chaos