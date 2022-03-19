Prince William and Kate mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the Caribbean
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are kicking off their first joint overseas tour since the pandemic began with a visit to the Caribbean to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Their visit begins in Belize as they try to keep far-flung nations part of the British empire. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.March 19, 2022
