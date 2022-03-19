IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie learns to cook kid-friendly meals with help from Siri Daly on TODAY All Day

  • Now Playing

    Prince William and Kate mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the Caribbean

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Queen Elizabeth will miss Commonwealth Day service

    02:10

  • Prince Harry will miss Prince Philip’s memorial service

    00:29

  • Prince Andrew pays settlement to Virginia Giuffre; case formally dismissed

    02:08

  • Queen Elizabeth returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

    02:33

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards

    00:27

  • Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis

    01:44

  • Queen cancels virtual engagements following COVID-19 diagnosis

    05:34

  • Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week

    00:30

  • What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?

    03:38

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis

    02:23

  • Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

    01:00

  • Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator says

    02:50

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what’s in the agreement

    02:44

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak

    02:10

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-19

    00:21

  • Queen Elizabeth backs Camilla as Queen Consort as she celebrates Platinum Jubilee

    01:56

  • Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson

    02:12

  • If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says

    04:05

  • Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims

    02:16

TODAY

Prince William and Kate mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the Caribbean

02:22

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are kicking off their first joint overseas tour since the pandemic began with a visit to the Caribbean to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Their visit begins in Belize as they try to keep far-flung nations part of the British empire. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.March 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Prince William and Kate mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the Caribbean

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Queen Elizabeth will miss Commonwealth Day service

    02:10

  • Prince Harry will miss Prince Philip’s memorial service

    00:29

  • Prince Andrew pays settlement to Virginia Giuffre; case formally dismissed

    02:08

  • Queen Elizabeth returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

    02:33

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards

    00:27

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All