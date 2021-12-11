IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prince William and family featured in Christmas card photo 00:18 Remembering Michael Nesmith of the Monkees 01:40 ‘Santa Claus girls’ spread Christmas spirit throughout community 05:42 Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career 04:20 Jenna and Willie guess if these holiday movies are real or made up 05:28 Jenna and Willie ask each other probing questions in game of ‘sip or spill?’ 03:57 Male leggings could be the latest style trend of 2021 01:23 Steve Kornacki kicks off NFL stats and standings ahead of playoffs 03:56 Pulitzer Prize winners on new book, ‘Chasing the Truth’ 05:52 NBC's 'Sisterhood' follows coworkers who make shocking DNA discovery 05:27 Best books to give this holiday season 04:59 ‘Sex and the City’ legacy and impact on pop culture 04:14 Nationwide program helps provide early education to children 03:38 Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’ 06:36 Watch TODAY anchors get in the holiday spirit 00:30 Kyle Richards on her daughter’s engagement and returning to acting 08:48 Watch Justin Sylvester swipe for ‘Mr. Right’ 09:54 Behind the scenes with the cast of “And Just Like That…” 04:35 What does ‘pocketing’ mean in a relationship? 02:32 Kathleen Turner on her one woman show, ‘Finding my Voice’ 05:25 Prince William and family featured in Christmas card photo 00:18
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got in the holiday spirit and shared their family Christmas card photo for 2021, a picture that features Prince William, the former Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a family trip.
Dec. 11, 2021 Read More Prince William and family featured in Christmas card photo 00:18 Remembering Michael Nesmith of the Monkees 01:40 ‘Santa Claus girls’ spread Christmas spirit throughout community 05:42 Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career 04:20 Jenna and Willie guess if these holiday movies are real or made up 05:28 Jenna and Willie ask each other probing questions in game of ‘sip or spill?’ 03:57