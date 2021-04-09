Prince Philip ‘was brought up to be a leader,’ historian says

Commenting on the death of Prince Philip at age 99, British historian Andrew Roberts tells TODAY that “his health hasn’t been perfect,” pointing to infections over the past decade. “He was always brought up to be very much a leader,” Roberts says, as well as “a loving father,” unlike the way he is portrayed in “The Crown.” He also comments on Philip’s reaction to the allegations made by Meghan Markle. Joining the conversation, royal commentator Daisy McAndrew says Philip’s relationship with the queen “was a love match.”