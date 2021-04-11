IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Prince Philip’s funeral: Prince Harry will attend without Meghan Markle

02:21

Prince Harry will travel to London as early as Sunday for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip. Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, will remain in California. Prince Charles made a statement on Saturday, calling his “dear papa” a “very special person who, I think, above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him.” NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for Sunday TODAY.April 11, 2021

