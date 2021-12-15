Prince Philip remembered by royal family in new documentary
02:10
A new documentary on Discovery+, "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers," features interviews with Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and both his sons, William and Harry. NBC's Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Dec. 15, 2021
