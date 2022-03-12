IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prince Harry will miss Prince Philip's memorial service 00:29
Prince Harry will not travel to London for a service honoring his late grandfather, Prince Philip, at the end of the month. He said he does plan to visit Queen Elizabeth II as soon as possible.
March 12, 2022
