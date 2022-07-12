IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Prince Harry sits down with Chloe Kim to talk about mental health

01:03

Prince Harry is out with a new project called “Transform With Mental Fitness,” a film created to drive awareness on how a mental fitness practice can be beneficial regardless of background or profession. In a new clip, he sits down with Olympian Chloe Kim to talk about what she does to stay on top of her game mentally.July 12, 2022

Watch Prince Harry interview Olympian Chloe Kim about mental health in new film

