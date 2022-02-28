Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
David Foster, Katharine McPhee reveal what music they listen to05:04
Now Playing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards00:27
UP NEXT
Bear Grylls talks new autobiography, eats bugs with NBC reporter04:27
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick debut ‘Plaza Suite’00:51
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunite 25 years after ‘Romy and Michele’00:58
Mick Jagger, Questlove to produce docuseries about James Brown00:25
How composer Michael Abels is breaking down barriers in Hollywood04:32
Watch Al Roker make surprise appearance on 'SNL'01:04
Here are the big winners at 2022 SAG Awards02:25
MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season02:55
Ariana DeBose on historic Oscar nomination for ‘West Side Story’07:33
White House photographer shares a look through his lens after covering seven presidents04:10
John Mulaney returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ with musical guest LCD Soundsystem00:39
Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ makes SAG Awards history00:49
Netflix confirms over $200k of props stolen from set of ‘The Crown’00:49
Watch Hoda and Jenna try to guess what TikTok creators are known for06:25
Hoda and Jenna surprise fan with trip to Greece!02:46
Lack of diversity in comic books leads 13-year-old to create his own03:50
Foo Fighters launch limited-edition beer00:56
Watch: ‘Dumb and Dumber’ inspired wedding surprise01:02
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards00:27
The NAACP Image Awards saw a special appearance by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who took the stage to accept the president’s Award in recognition for their public service work.Feb. 28, 2022
David Foster, Katharine McPhee reveal what music they listen to05:04
Now Playing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards00:27
UP NEXT
Bear Grylls talks new autobiography, eats bugs with NBC reporter04:27
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick debut ‘Plaza Suite’00:51
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunite 25 years after ‘Romy and Michele’00:58
Mick Jagger, Questlove to produce docuseries about James Brown00:25