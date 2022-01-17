Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain
01:52
Share this -
copied
When Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals, they lost their top-level security protection. Now Prince Harry’s legal team is challenging that decision, asking for a judicial rule. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2022
Now Playing
Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain
01:52
UP NEXT
Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia
02:13
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102
00:28
What we know about the volcanic eruption in Tonga
00:24
North Korea test fires more missiles
00:25
Voting rights bill heads to Senate amid growing pressure