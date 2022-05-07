Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

- Now Playing
Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee02:31
- UP NEXT
Security breach at Queen’s Windsor Castle under investigation02:04
Intruder dressed as priest sparks security breach at Windsor Castle00:28
Princess Charlotte turns 7, poses with her dog in adorable new pics00:34
Which actor should be cast as Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown?’01:13
Prince Louis turns 4! See new pics taken by Kate Middleton00:35
Prince Harry faces backlash over comments on Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘security’02:26
Royal family tweets picture of Queen Elizabeth at age 200:29
Royal family ‘hurt’ by Prince Harry’s comments, says royal expert03:52
Prince Harry's comments in TODAY exclusive draw strong reaction02:35
Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’06:11
Exclusive: Prince Harry, Hoda Kotb meet Invictus Games athletes08:45
Prince Harry talks visit with Queen Elizabeth, fatherhood in TODAY exclusive12:29
Prince Harry opens up about recent visit with the queen in TODAY exclusive00:41
Here’s why Queen Elizabeth celebrates 2 birthdays03:17
Queen Elizabeth absent from Easter Sunday celebrations02:24
Relations between William and Harry ‘still pretty poor,’ commentator says03:51
Prince Harry and Meghan open Invictus Games amid security battle02:16
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visit Queen Elizabeth02:31
Queen Elizabeth expected to miss Easter Sunday service01:58
- Now Playing
Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee02:31
- UP NEXT
Security breach at Queen’s Windsor Castle under investigation02:04
Intruder dressed as priest sparks security breach at Windsor Castle00:28
Princess Charlotte turns 7, poses with her dog in adorable new pics00:34
Which actor should be cast as Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown?’01:13
Prince Louis turns 4! See new pics taken by Kate Middleton00:35
Play All