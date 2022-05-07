IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still need a Mother's Day gift? Score exclusive deals, last-minute gifts and more

Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have said that they will travel to England for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month, along with their children. Harry recently told TODAY that he wasn’t sure if he will be attending the celebration. However, the family will not stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other family members. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports for Saturday TODAY.May 7, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee with their kids

