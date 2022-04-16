IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Prince Harry and Meghan open Invictus Games amid security battle

02:16

Prince Harry and Meghan kicked off the Invictus Games in the Netherlands after their secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. At the same time, Harry is fighting for his family to receive the same protection as active royals. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for Saturday TODAY.April 16, 2022

