IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

33 fun finds perfect for spring — starting at $6

  • Now Playing

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visit Queen Elizabeth

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Queen Elizabeth expected to miss Easter Sunday service

    01:58

  • Did Queen Elizabeth walk with Prince Andrew as show of approval?

    01:53

  • British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service

    03:03

  • Prince Andrew escorts Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip memorial

    02:19

  • Prince William and Kate wrap up controversial Caribbean visit

    02:01

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour hits snag

    02:06

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off Caribbean tour

    02:46

  • Prince William and Kate mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the Caribbean

    02:22

  • Queen Elizabeth will miss Commonwealth Day service

    02:10

  • Prince Harry will miss Prince Philip’s memorial service

    00:29

  • Prince Andrew pays settlement to Virginia Giuffre; case formally dismissed

    02:08

  • Queen Elizabeth returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

    02:33

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards

    00:27

  • Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis

    01:44

  • Queen cancels virtual engagements following COVID-19 diagnosis

    05:34

  • Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week

    00:30

  • What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?

    03:38

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis

    02:23

  • Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

    01:00

TODAY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visit Queen Elizabeth

02:31

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday at Windsor Castle in their first joint visit with members of the royal family in two years. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.April 15, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Queen Elizabeth together for first time in 2 years

  • Now Playing

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visit Queen Elizabeth

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Queen Elizabeth expected to miss Easter Sunday service

    01:58

  • Did Queen Elizabeth walk with Prince Andrew as show of approval?

    01:53

  • British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service

    03:03

  • Prince Andrew escorts Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip memorial

    02:19

  • Prince William and Kate wrap up controversial Caribbean visit

    02:01

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All