    Queen Elizabeth misses Parliament opening due to 'mobility issues'

Queen Elizabeth misses Parliament opening due to 'mobility issues'

Queen Elizabeth II missed the ceremonial opening of Britain’s Parliament for just the third time in her 70-year reign, citing her health. The event is one of the biggest ceremonial duties of the queen but royal sources point out the 96-year-old monarch has been forced to cut back on appearances due to episodic mobility problems. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports for TODAY.May 10, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee with their kids

