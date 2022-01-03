Prince Andrew suffers legal setback ahead of hearing in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, is facing growing pressure ahead of a court hearing in the lawsuit involving Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with the prince three times in 2001 when she was 17, but Prince Andrew has denied all of her allegations. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Buckingham Palace in London.Jan. 3, 2022
