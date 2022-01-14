Prince Andrew stripped of military titles amid sex abuse lawsuit
Queen Elizabeth has officially stripped her son, Prince Andrew, of all his military titles and ties to royal charities. He will now face a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse as a private citizen. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from Buckingham Palace.Jan. 14, 2022
