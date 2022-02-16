IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what’s in the agreement

02:44

Prince Andrew has settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who says she was trafficked to him as a teenager by Jeffrey Epstein. In the agreement, Prince Andrew does not admit liability, but it does not clear his name either. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Feb. 16, 2022

