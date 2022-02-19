IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kim Potter sentenced to two years in prison for killing of Duante Wright

  US gas prices could spike if Russia invades Ukraine, analyst says

  Ukraine fears military defense against Russia could escalate into war

  Biden 'convinced' that Putin will invade Ukraine

  Aviation program helps students in Compton reach new heights

  US men's curling team on how the beloved sport led to Olympic glory

  Mixed martial arts on the rise in China

  Team USA's figure skating stars weigh in on ROC controversy

  TODAY's Craig Melvin wraps up his time in Beijing!

  Steve Kornacki on final medal prospects for Team USA

  Paris preparations already underway for 2024 Summer Olympics

  Mike Tirico: Kamila Valieva is 'the victim of the villains, time for IOC to stand up'

  Meet Beijing's biggest celebrity: Bing Dwen Dwen joins TODAY!

  Simone Biles weighs in on Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic journey

  Staffords to pay photographer's medical bills after she fell off stage

  Best Presidents Day 2022 sales: Furniture, mattresses, and appliances

  Mikaela Shiffrin on slalom crash: I wanted to melt off the face of the earth

  Travel bookings boom for Americans as pandemic wanes

  Watch: Massive wave crashes through ferry window

  Mikaela Shiffrin on her Olympics: 'It was an epic underperformance'

TODAY

Prince Andrew settles, Bob Saget records blocked, potential HIV cure: Weekly Download

Catch up on the week's headlines: Gunmaker Remington settles lawsuit; wrongful death lawsuit filed against Alec Baldwin; new royal twist; possible HIV cure and more.Feb. 19, 2022

