Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him
01:45
Share this -
copied
Newly unsealed court documents from 2009 show Virginia Giuffre agreed to drop sexual assault lawsuit against late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in exchange for $500,000. The papers also show Giuffre agreed not to sue "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant,” which Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue should protect him even though he’s not mentioned by name in the settlement. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2022
Now Playing
Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him
01:45
UP NEXT
Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity
04:05
Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown
02:52
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed by New York attorney general
01:54
Powerball jackpot reaches $575 million after no one matches all numbers again
00:25
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 fraud charges