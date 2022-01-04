Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him

Newly unsealed court documents from 2009 show Virginia Giuffre agreed to drop sexual assault lawsuit against late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in exchange for $500,000. The papers also show Giuffre agreed not to sue "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant,” which Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue should protect him even though he’s not mentioned by name in the settlement. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2022