Prince Andrew pays settlement to Virginia Giuffre; case formally dismissed
The sexual assault case against Prince Andrew has now been dismissed after the Prince paid a financial settlement to his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The American woman accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17-years-old after she was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. While Prince Andrew didn’t admit to any personal wrongdoing, he said he regretted his association to Jeffrey Epstein. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY at Buckingham Palace.March 9, 2022
