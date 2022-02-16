IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal baby’s name

    04:36

  • Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle

    03:10

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry

    05:06

  • Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada

    04:49

  • Al Roker sends well wishes to NBC meteorologist battling cancer

    00:33

  • Shaun White: ‘I feel fortunate’ I got to choose when I ended my Olympic career

    03:08

  • Linda Evangelista opens up about procedure she says disfigured her body

    03:03

  • Teddy bear reunited with family after becoming social media star

    01:02

  • Matthew and Kelly Stafford open up about their personal journey and Super Bowl win

    04:13

  • Bob Saget’s family sues to keep records private

    02:28

  • Paislee Shultis, missing since 2019, found hidden under staircase

    01:58

  • Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team owners

    03:41
  • Now Playing

    Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator says

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what’s in the agreement

    02:44

  • Watch: Out-of-control tire smashes into windshield of police cruiser

    00:24

  • First woman cured of HIV after breakthrough stem cell transplant

    00:22

  • Sandy Hook families agree to $73 million settlement with gunmaker

    00:30

  • Alec Baldwin sued for wrongful death in new lawsuit

    02:29

  • CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next week

    01:59

TODAY

Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator says

02:50

NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew joins TODAY to discuss Prince Andrew settling his sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre. “Prince Andrew had come under a lot of pressure, both from his brother Prince Charles and his mother, the queen, to settle this case,” she says. McAndrew also shares what could be next for the prince and advice he’s likely receiving to earn back some of his credibility.Feb. 16, 2022

UK police to probe Saudi cash-for-honors allegations at Prince Charles' charity

  • UP NEXT

    Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal baby’s name

    04:36

  • Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle

    03:10

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry

    05:06

  • Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada

    04:49

  • Al Roker sends well wishes to NBC meteorologist battling cancer

    00:33

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All