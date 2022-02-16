IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator says 02:50
NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew joins TODAY to discuss Prince Andrew settling his sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre. “Prince Andrew had come under a lot of pressure, both from his brother Prince Charles and his mother, the queen, to settle this case,” she says. McAndrew also shares what could be next for the prince and advice he’s likely receiving to earn back some of his credibility.
Feb. 16, 2022
