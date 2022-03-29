IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service 03:03
Now Playing
Prince Andrew escorts Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip memorial 02:19
UP NEXT
How billions in COVID relief funds were lost to fraud 02:58 Historic Ukrainian port city of Odesa prepares for Russia attacks 02:30 After ‘Great Resignation,’ some workers now part of ‘Great Regret’ 03:04 What consequences could Will Smith face? 03:22 Will Smith and Chris Rock: A look at their history over the years 03:11 Whiteout conditions in Pennsylvania cause massive pileup, 3 dead 03:45 Gun scare at Cancun airport turns out to be falling billboards 00:26 Judge: Trump 'likely' committed crime in attempt to overturn 2020 election 00:30 Florida's Governor DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law 02:18 Biden on controversial Putin remarks: I'm not walking anything back 01:20 Ukraine forces push back Russian troops outside Kyiv 02:20 Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at 2022 Oscars 02:22 Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more 05:07 How to handle important documents – all online! 04:54 Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise 00:48 Coast Guard rescues 70-year-old hiker from Alaskan mountainside 00:27 Holocaust survivors recount trauma of having to flee a second time 03:06 New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 02:31 Prince Andrew escorts Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip memorial 02:19
Prince Andrew made his first public appearance since he paid an undisclosed amount of money to settle a high-profile civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse. He appeared with Queen Elizabeth at a family ceremony paying tribute to Prince Philip. Prince Harry opted to stay in the United States instead of attending the service. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY.
March 29, 2022 Read More British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service 03:03
Now Playing
Prince Andrew escorts Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip memorial 02:19
UP NEXT
How billions in COVID relief funds were lost to fraud 02:58 Historic Ukrainian port city of Odesa prepares for Russia attacks 02:30 After ‘Great Resignation,’ some workers now part of ‘Great Regret’ 03:04 What consequences could Will Smith face? 03:22