Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims

Prince Andrew is a demanding a trial by jury as he faces a civil suit in the U.S. over allegations of sexual abuse. Virginia Giuffre's lawyers fired back, saying, "We already requested a jury trial so that would've happened no matter what he said." The queen’s second son rejects allegations in new court documents, listing multiple reasons why the case by Giuffre should be dismissed. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from Buckingham Palace.
