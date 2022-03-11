Record inflation, rising gas prices put growing strain on Americans
02:26
Experts warn that the war in Ukraine and record inflation will continue to drive up prices in the weeks ahead. Food, fuel and shelter are the biggest drivers behind inflation’s highest increase in four decades. The consumer price index report shows a 7.9% rise over the last year, while the Biden administration warns that it might get even worse before it gets better. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.March 11, 2022
