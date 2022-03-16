Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing prices

Travelers are racing to tropical locations in record numbers despite higher prices, with Spring break getaway hotspots like Florida, Mexico and Hawaii up 211% from last year. The much needed escape comes with some concern after a group of young cadets overdosed in South Florida after buying cocaine laced with fentanyl, though Miami Beach police say arrests are down significantly from past years. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY from Miami Beach, Florida.March 16, 2022