Preventing Injury With a World Champion Wrestler

With the Olympic wrestling compeition set to begin Suday, wrestler Adeline Gray has been working to prevent re-injury after a shoulder injury kept her from winning an Olympic medal in 2016. Sarah Wilson is a research engineer at the Steadman Philippon Research Institute in Vail, Colorado, working at the forefront of biomedical engineering and injury prevention. “Changing the Games” is a 10-part video series produced in collaboration with Lyda Hill Philanthropies.