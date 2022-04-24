IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Now Playing

Pressure mounts on Biden administration ahead of Ukraine visit

02:32

NBC’S Kristen Welker joins Sunday TODAY to discuss the impact of top-ranking U.S. officials Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visiting Ukraine. Welker says the pressure is mounting on President Biden and his administration to deliver more military aid and for Biden to visit the war-torn country.April 24, 2022

'They were trying to escape': Ukrainian man says he saw Russian forces shooting civilians

