Politics
President Trump to announce his decision on Iran deal Tuesday
Will President Trump follow through on his threat to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal? He’ll make the announcement Tuesday afternoon. NBC’s chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY.
