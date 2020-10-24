President Trump plans to vote in person on Saturday

President Trump plans to vote in person on Saturday02:00
President Donald Trump is rallying voters on a two-day campaign stop in Florida. He referred to the 2020 presidential election as a stark choice between “a Trump super recovery” and “a Biden super depression.” Trump also hit his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, over comments about fossil fuels and played edited video of Biden and Kamala Harris to show where they oppose fracking. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Weekend TODAY.