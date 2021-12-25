President Biden wraps up his first year at the White House
The COVID-19 crisis was one of the biggest issues President Biden faced during his first year in office and continues to be a constant test across the nation and abroad. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY on Christmas Day.Dec. 25, 2021
