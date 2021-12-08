President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call
During Tuesday’s virtual one-on-one between President Biden and Vladimir Putin over the massive buildup of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border, the president warned his counterpart of harsh consequences if there is a military invasion. NBC chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 8, 2021
President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call
