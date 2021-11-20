IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

President Biden transfers power to Kamala Harris during routine physical

Shortly after the House passed his Build Back Better bill, President Biden went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical and colonoscopy that required him to undergo anesthesia. Biden temporarily handed over power to the vice president who spent 85 minutes as the first female acting president. Biden, who turns 79 today, is the oldest sitting president in American history. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY.Nov. 20, 2021

