President Biden to focus on voting rights legislation
01:24
President Biden is set to focus his attention on voting rights legislation this week in Atlanta but Georgia voting rights groups have asked the President not to come to the state until he has a plan to get the legislation passed. The fight against COVID-19 remains “issue number one” for the White House but President Biden is hoping to give fresh momentum to the Senate’s voting rights push. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Sunday TODAY.Jan. 9, 2022
