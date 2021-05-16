President Biden speaks to Israeli and Palestinian leaders urging a cease-fire

President Biden speaks to Israeli and Palestinian leaders urging a cease-fire01:30
President Biden is working the phones this weekend, speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Abbas separately in an attempt to stop the fighting before it turns into all-out war, if it hasn’t already. While the U.S. has long supported Israel’s right to defend itself, the president urged both leaders to avoid civilian casualties. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports for Sunday TODAY from the White House.