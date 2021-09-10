President Biden’s vaccine mandates ‘make a lot of sense,’ doctor says

Joining TODAY to comment on the sweeping new vaccine mandates announced by President Biden, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, says, “I think it’s going to make a really big impact … from a pure worker safety point of view, this makes a lot of sense.” He adds, “the experience of mandates so far has been that basically, people get vaccinated.” He also predicts that there will be vaccinations for children under 12 by October or November.Sept. 10, 2021