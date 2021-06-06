President Biden looks to renew US leadership on world stage during first overseas trip since taking office

President Biden looks to renew US leadership on world stage during first overseas trip since taking office01:30
As bipartisan infrastructure negotiations reach a critical juncture, President Biden will leave that behind this week as he prepares for his first overseas trip since taking office. In a Washington Post op-ed, the president said his goal to is renew US leadership on the international stage by rallying the world’s Democracies to confront threats from China and Russia. NBC New’s Monica Alba reports from the White House for Sunday TODAY.